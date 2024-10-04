Lap dancing club has licence renewed after locals' 'unfounded suspicions' are 'debunked'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application for the renewal of a Sexual Entertainment Venue was for La Belle’s, which is found on the corner between Newhall Street and Great Charles Street Queensway, in Birmingham city centre.

According to the application, the entertainment the venue offers includes lap dancing, stage shows involving nudity and burlesque performances.

The club rules state its dancers should not drink from bottles or chew gum ‘on the floor’, adding: “This is a gentleman’s club and we expect you to act as ladies”.

The renewal application received one objection from a resident living nearby, who argued the establishment would make her feel “unsafe”.

The applicant, Michelle Monaghan, addressed the objection at a licensing meeting this week, saying: “Fundamentally the responsible authorities, West Midlands Police and licensing authority, evidently do not share this concern or they would have objected – but they did not.”

She continued that at the initial grant of the licence in 2019, there were a number of residential objectors who also “cited the same unfounded suspicions”.

Ms Monaghan added these were “examined in great detail and debunked”.

She went on to say the venue represents a “fully legal and licensed leisure and hospitality offering run by an independent and well-established business woman in Birmingham”.

“I am a key contributor to the local economy,” she said. “It’s vitally important to have a strong, thriving hospitality business in this post-Covid era.

“The authorities need to support their local economy where there is no evidence of a negative impact.”

Shaid Ali, licensing enforcement officer, added: “I’ve had dealings with Michelle before, I’ve inspected her other premises.

“I am fairly confident that Michelle will run the premises as per the legislation and I can’t see the applicant causing any issues.”

The application states the venue is not yet trading, however, saying: “Renovations still under way but progress has been slower than expected due to numerous setbacks.”

Asked for an update at the meeting, Ms Monaghan said: “By the time I’m sitting here next year hopefully for another renewal, the building will actually be open and trading.”

The licence was ultimately renewed by members of the licensing sub-committee as it had been in previous years.

The proposed hours of operation are 10.30pm to 5am Monday to Sunday.