Food lovers across West Midlands urged to nominate favourite roast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Good Food Guide has launched a competition to find the best Sunday roast and is calling on the public to name their favourite restaurant for what it describes as Britain's greatest comfort food.

The guide has asked for nominations to be sent in by October 6 and has offered a restaurant voucher worth £250 to one person from a prize draw.

A spokesman for Good Food Guide said: "The Good Food Guide is on a mission to find Britain's best Sunday roast.

"In its inaugural year, The Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roast, supported by Koffmann’s Potatoes and Tracklements, is asking diners across the country to nominate their favourite place for a Sunday roast.

"There's no doubt the British public are united in their passion for a good Sunday roast.

"But it's a subject of great debate. beef, lamb, chicken or veggie? Yorkshire pudding and gravy? Mash or crispy roast potatoes or both? Does cauliflower cheese even deserve a place on the Sunday roast dinner plate? And that is before even thinking about condiments."

"A Sunday roast means different things to different people, but whatever it means, we wants to know where you go to eat what you consider to be Britain's finest Sunday roast.

"As the seasons change and autumn sets in, the desire to eat Britain’s greatest comfort food ramps up, meaning it is the perfect time to turn our minds and stomachs to seeking out the ultimate Sunday roast restaurant."

To find out more and to nominate a restaurant, go to thegoodfoodguide.co.uk/best-sunday-roasts/2024/nominate