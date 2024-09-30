New Gary Shaw mural set to be unveiled before Villa's Champions League match against Bayern Munich

The mercurial Birmingham born striker died earlier this month and one of his favourite watering holes the commissioned ready for the match against Bayern Munich - the team he had his greatest night against in 1982.

The Witton Arms is holding a special ceremony at 4pm on Wednesday to unveil to the public the image of Shaw, who died aged 63, created by the artist Disney.

Shaw's talent and contributions on the pitch made him a hero to Villa fans, and this mural is a tribute to his lasting legacy. The artwork, prominently displayed on the pub’s exterior wall, captures Shaw in his glory days, celebrating his pivotal goals during that historic season.

Gary Shaw in his pomp at Villa Park in 1983

Witton Arms landlady Linda Fitzgerald said: "Gary Shaw is a true Villa legend, and his memory lives on in the hearts of all Villa fans. This mural is a way for us to celebrate his legacy and remember the joy he brought to the club, especially during that famous European Cup-winning campaign. We wanted to unveil it ahead of such an important match to remind fans of what we’ve achieved as a club and what we’re capable of."

Wednesday will already be an emotionally charged evening with Europe's premier club competition returning to Villa Park for the first time since 1983 but with Shaw passing it will be especially poignant. Fans have been invited to raise a glass to their hero before and after the match at the Witton Arms.

European Cup winners Gary Shaw and Tony Morley at The Witton Arms

Ms Fitzgerald added, “As much as we advise fans to get to the Witton early for the home games, the away games are also going to be a big party for all of us, it really will be the best place to watch for those fans who aren’t lucky enough to be following the team across Europe. We will have every game live on the big screen as well as throughout the pub and we promise an absolute party feel."

Shaw's death was announced on the day Aston Villa played their first game in the Champions League in over 40 years in Switzerland. There were tributes at Young Boys ground and Villa Park in the following days.