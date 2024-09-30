Investigation launched after man suffers serious leg injuries in crash involving police car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on Holyhead Road, near to the junction with Clarence Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

It involved a police car and "a number of other vehicles", a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

A pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after being "hit with debris" from the crash, the force added.

He remained in a stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

A second pedestrian, a man also aged in his 30s, suffered injuries which were not thought to be serious.

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the crash and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson continued: "A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard procedure in such circumstances.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 3178 of 290924.

"You can also email detectives direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk"

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.