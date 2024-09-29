Charity fundraising day will see legendary Brazilian dancer holding workshops and performing

Dancers from across the world will be holding workshops and performing at Edgbaston High School on Saturday, October 12.

All the money raised will go to the charity 4trauma4patients which supports severely injured patients at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the work of the Major Trauma Service.

The event is being organised by Dr Justine Lee and NHS educator and Birmingham belly-dancer Lisa McKain who met whilst working for the MTS.

Dr Justine Lee from the QE Hospital

Star of the show is Brazilian Lulu Sabongi who will be holding workshops for experienced dancers and those who want to give belly dancing a go.

Lisa said: "We are delighted to have Lulu with us for what will be an unforgettable day and night which is being held for an amazing cause. They do incredible work with patients from Birmingham, the Black Country and beyond.

Event organiser Lisa McKain

"Lulu has taught for many years and is a truly dynamic, informative and inspirational sought after dancer and teacher, and a great ambassador for dance. She is in high demand for workshops and performances throughout the world; we are fortunate and blessed to have her teaching and dancing here for the first time in Birmingham. An opportunity to learn and watch her perform not to be missed."

4trauma4patients aim is to ensure patients receive the support they need to combat any issues they may be facing immediately.

A charity spokesman said: "We believe that no one should be left to deal with the aftermath of major trauma on their own, and our mission is to put in place this individual support as soon as possible, ensuring all areas of a person’s life are managed and they feel there’s someone in their corner to help them to deal with whatever life throws their way."

There are three workshops on the day, Back to Raqs (£30), from 10.30am to 12.30pm, which is an opportunity for belly dancers to fall in love with this beautiful dance all over again. A workshop for dancers with a year or more belly dance experience.

Workshop two, Belly dance with Sahirah, from 1pm to 2.30pm (£12) is for those who wanted to have a go at belly dance, return to belly dance or brush up on their skills? And workshop three, Samba Festival (£18) from 2.30pm until 4pm is for people who want to have a go at Samba or if you already dance Samba and want an opportunity to dance with "an amazing teacher" from Brazil.

The culmination of the event is a 6.30pm performance where dancers will be accompanied by live Samba band Oya Batucada. Tickets for the show are £12 for adults, £6 for under-16s, under fours can go for free. Food is being provided by street food chef Nick Dodd, which will be £6.

For tickets and more information email lisamckain@hotmail.com.