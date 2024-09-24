Dramatic image shows moment assault suspect caught

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The thermal image from the West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky team showed three officers heading towards the building where a man had attempted to hide on the roof.

The officers were called to the scene in Hall Green on September 7 after reports of a domestic disorder, with the suspect seen making off through gardens.

He was found and tracked by a drone, using thermal imaging to help officers close down and arrest the man on suspicion of assault.

The man, who is in his 30s, has since been bailed with conditions.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky said: "After committing a domestic assault & criminal damage, this suspect made off through gardens.

"He was found and tracked by the drone.

The image shows the suspect attempting to hide from officers on top of an outbuilding. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

"When realising officers were closing in, he hid by lying on top of a outbuilding.

"One in custody."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to an address in Hall Green on September 7 after a report of a domestic disorder.

"Officers attended and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of assault.

"He has since been bailed with conditions."