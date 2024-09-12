More images released in connection with violence last month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has released the images of several men it wants to trace in relation to the disorder, which broke out in Bordesley Green on August 5.

The force said it had already made a number of arrests after people posted on its online gallery were identified, with those images now removed, and now wants to identify more people it has revealed photos of.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are releasing more images of people we want to identify following disorder in Bordesley Green last month.

"Since our team of dedicated officers began their investigation into the disorder that broke out on Monday 5 August we have made a number of arrests.

"We have removed images of those people we have identified from the gallery and have now added two more images of people we want to trace.

"Officers are continuing to make enquiries and review all material.

"Your information could be crucial in helping bring offenders to justice and put behind bars.

"We will not stand by and let criminals carry out unnecessary violence in our communities.

"If you cause violence, you will face the full force of the law.

"We've created an online portal where people can send in any information, or footage they have, in connection with disorder in Bordesley Green at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C03-PO2

If you know who any of them are, you can also contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 235 of 5/8/24.

To view the appeal gallery, go to flickr.com/photos/westmidlandspolice/albums/72177720319537689/.