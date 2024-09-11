Landmark Victorian pub The Bartons Arms saved from oblivion by local consortium

The Aston pub is one of the best examples of the grandeur and stunning workmanship of late Victorian pubs. Adorned with stunning tiles throughout the pub retains several unique features including the modesty windows at the bar.

The pub, which served real ale and Thai cuisine for nearly two decades, closed earlier this year leaving pub enthusiasts and local historians fearing for its future.

However, a consortium of Birmingham investors, led by Angela Nelson, saved the pub and revealed ambitious plans to make the venue, which has an upstairs function room a destination pub.

After carrying out a deep clean the doors were opened to the public ahead of an official relaunch later this month (September). The owners had hoped to open the doors in time for the first Villa home game of the season against Arsenal on Saturday, August 24 but a flood scuppered the plan. The pub is now open but will not have its full compliment of real ales until after the official opening.

The previous Thai restaurateurs will be part of the new Barton's Arms but a new menu is being created from scratch and will debut within weeks.

The pub is a free house so will also continue its tradition of stocking a large selection of real ales. Live music and entertainment has already been booked for the autumn and with Aston Villa playing more games than ever, thanks to the Champions League, families of fans who have drank in the pub for generations before and after matches will be welcomed back with open arms.

The decor of the Barton's Arms is splendid

Angela said: "The Bartons Arms is a very special pub and has a place in Brummies hearts. We are delighted to be the latest custodians of such a historic premises.

"You cannot help but fall in love with the building, every day we notice something new and beautiful. The Barton's Arms will be back to its best within weeks. We held a soft opening and wanted the doors open as soon as we could because leaving it empty was causing all sorts of problems.

"The locals are happy but in a few weeks they will be astonished, a fantastic selection of real ales, phenomenal food and both at prices people can afford."

She added: "We want the community to hold events in the pub, we can cater for almost any party, get-together or meeting."

She added: "We've had so many Villa fans congratulate us and they were even knocking the door before we had opened. The up and coming Champions League nights will be very special in the pub."

The pub will be open before Saturday's Aston Villa home game with Everton. Follow The Bartons Arms on social media.