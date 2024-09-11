Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Birmingham street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after a man in his 30s was stabbed on Coton Road in Erdington in Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was taken to hospital, but is believed to have not suffered life-changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.

Officers from the force have been carrying out forensic examinations at the scene, with a cordon on Coton Road remaining in place until Wednesday afternoon.

The force has also asked for anyone with any information or with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

The incident occurred on Coton Road in Erdington. Photo: Google Street Map

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as investigations continue after a man was stabbed in Coton Road, Erdington yesterday afternoon (10 Sept).

"The man in his 30s was taken for hospital treatment after the incident at around 3.15pm.

"Thankfully, he is not believed to have suffered life-changing injuries and remains in a stable condition today (Wed).

"We've been carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and a cordon which was in place in Coton Lane has now been lifted.

"CCTV from around the area is being retrieved and reviewed as we work to establish what happened and trace who is responsible.

"Investigators have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and would urge anyone we've not yet spoken with, but who believes they can help, to come forward.

"We'd also ask that anyone who has any dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to get in contact with us.

"If you can help, call us on 101 or message us via Live Chat on our website, quoting crime reference number 20/832261/24.

"To pass on information, but without saying who you are, you can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."