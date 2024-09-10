Popular Birmingham student pub given new lease of life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Gosta Green on Holt Street has seen a six-figure investment from owners Stonegate Group as part of its Social Pub and Kitchen initiative.

The investment has been allocated to enhance the pub's offerings while preserving its unique charm, which has seen it become the go-to-student bar in town.

Located next to Aston University and Birmingham City University, the pub is renowned for its student deals, with drinks available from just £3.25 for students from Monday to Friday.

The bar will have a large selection of cheap drinks

The beer garden has received a complete refresh, with new décor and the addition of three TVs, with one huge screen, while a massive new ‘super screen’ has been built indoors as part of the work.

Outside the pub, new signage has provided by local artist Pickle Illustrations, while the new-look bar area has been transformed with vibrant contemporary décor and a refresh and five new members of staff have been added to the team.

A full gaming area has been set up inside the pub

There has also been an increase in covers, allowing for more guest bookings and the big sporting events, with the pub showing Sky Sports, TnT Sports, and other sports channels.

There is a new and warm feeling about the pub

Liam Smith, general manager of the Gosta Green, said: “These renovations align with Stonegate Group’s commitment to always improve and innovate, meaning we can give locals’ the best possible experience at our beloved pub.

“We want the investment to position our pub as the place to be for students as well as being the premiere place to watch sport in Birmingham with a huge range of big screens, both inside and outside.

The Gosta Green has undergone a six-figure renovation

“We’re confident in our top-class beer and tasty food range at competitive prices, and we know we’ve got one of the best, if not the best drinks range in the area, all at affordable prices for both students and locals.”

To find out more about the Gosta Green, go to socialpubandkitchen.co.uk/gosta-green-birmingham