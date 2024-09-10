Police launch renewed appeal to find man convicted of attempting to murder his wife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has released an image of Sharaz Ali as part of an appeal for public help finding the 43-year-old, who failed to appear in the trial at Birmingham Crown Court after stabbing his wife on September 10, 2021.

A bench warrant was issued by Birmingham Crown Court and Ali, who had been living in Stechford in Birmingham, was tried and convicted in his absence.

Officers said they have been working to trace his whereabouts and understand he had been known to stay in Croydon, London, but they believe someone in Birmingham may know where he is.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 999.

West Midlands Police have launched a new appeal for help finding Sharaz Ali, who attempted to murder his wife three years ago. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're continuing to appeal for your help to track down Sharaz Ali who attempted to murder his wife three years ago today (10 Sept).

"The 43-year-old was convicted after stabbing his wife on 10 September 2021.

"During the trial in August 2022 he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued by Birmingham Crown Court.

"Ali, who had been living in Stechford, Birmingham was tried and convicted in his absence.

"We've been working hard to trace his whereabouts and understand he had been known to stay in Croydon, London, but we believe someone in Birmingham may know where he is.

"We've been working with other forces and investigating Ali's previous movements to try and establish where he is now.

"If you've seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting investigation number 20/1410584/21.

"Alternatively, report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."