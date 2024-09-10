Man arrested on suspicion of robbery at Birmingham shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested the 36-year-old man on Tuesday morning in connection with a robbery at a shop on Gospel Lane in Birmingham on August 24, with staff being threatened as part of the incident.

The man was arrested following enquiries and remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Birmingham.

"We arrested a 36-year-old man this morning, after a shop in Gospel Lane, Birmingham, was robbed on 24 August, and staff were threatened.

"Following enquiries, we arrested the 36-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and he remains in custody for questioning.

"Read our crime prevention advice at westmidlands.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-safety-how-to-stay-safe/"