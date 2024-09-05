People with 'unlucky' birthdays can enjoy free day at Birmingham's Cadbury World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cadbury World have put out an invitation to anyone celebrating their birthday on Friday, September 13 to come and take advantage of the free-entry offer at the attraction in Bournville in Birmingham.

The attraction said that all guests will need to do is bring a valid proof of ID to the reception team on the day, and they will be granted a free entry ticket.

Speaking about the day, which is considered unlucky in superstition at Cadbury World, Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at Cadbury World said ‘What could be unlucky about free chocolatey fun.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests to celebrate their Friday 13th birthdays with us here at Cadbury World, Bournville.

"There’s so much on offer here for all the family and we look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate a choc-tastic birthday with us.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of activities while at Cadbury World, including riding the new Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride to get all the ingredients needed to make a Dairy Milk bar and also doodle with chocolate in the newly refurbished Have A Go zone.

Guests can even meet their favourite iconic Cadbury characters including Freddo, Caramel Bunny, Mr Cadbury’s Parrot and Bertie Basset.

For more information about the conditions of entry, go to cadburyworld.co.uk/policies/terms-conditions/