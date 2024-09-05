Drivers warned of 'heavy delays' as fallen tree blocks road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drivers have been urged to avoid Hagley Road, leading into Birmingham, after a tree fell into the road this afternoon.

One lane is currently blocked from entering the city, with heavy congestion being reported in the area.

On X, West Midlands Roads warned: "A456 Hagley road, near Portland Road, fallen tree.

"One lane is now running out of the city. Into the city remains blocked. Heavy congestion in the area, with delays on the surrounding routes. Outbound congestion is from Middleway."

Bus travel has also been diverted away from the route, with the 12/A and 13/A being diverted in both directions via Gillot Road, Icknield Port Road, and Ladywood Middleway.

Bus services 9, 126, X8 and X10 will be diverted in both directions via Norfolk Road, Augustus Road and Chad Road.

A National Express West Midlands Spokesperson, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience."