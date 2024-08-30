Fire crews called to tackle fire at tall city centre building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Fire Service put out a message on social media to say that fire crews were dealing with fire on Newhall Street, with around six crews being present at the scene.

The notice was put out at 7.05pm, although no other information was available at the time.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Our crews are currently dealing with a fire in a tall building on Newhall Street in Birmingham city centre.

"Please avoid the area."