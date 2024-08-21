Mayor says region’s growth lagging behind

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Parker said work is ongoing on the plan which will be important to increase productivity and provide a timely boost for the region’s economy.

He said, in the past few years, the West Midlands’ productivity has dropped by around 20 per cent in comparison with Greater Manchester, an issue he said he won’t ‘shy away’ from addressing.

Officers at West Midlands Combined Authority are currently working on the regional growth plan.

Mr Parker said: “A big issue which will attract more attention between now and the spending review will be the regional growth plan we need to put in place.

“The team are working on that. Growth needs to drive everything we need to do.

"This will be our regional statement, working with the Government.

“Whilst we want it to focus on the industries we need to provide growth in our economy and improve our productivity.

"In the last four years, our productivity and our competitiveness compared with Greater Manchester has declined by almost 20 per cent.

"So the other region in the country most similar to ours in terms of history, economy is 20 per cent better than this region. We’ve got to address those issues and won’t shy away from that.

“We will be setting out our plans for growth so we will be working with our businesses, councils colleges, universities to put that in place.

“Whilst it will focus on our growth sectors of the future such as advance manufacturing, life sciences, creative and digital and green technology we want to ensure it’s underpinned by the recognition of the importance of construction, engineering and logistics.

“Those are the industries which are the fabric of our economy and the best route into employment for some of those young people we’re so keen to help.”