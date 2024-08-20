Adult Transplant Sport Team celebrate 2024 British Transplant games

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this month the Birmingham Adult Transplant Sport Team attended the Westfield Health British Transplant Games in Nottingham. which saw over 2,500 participants including live donors, donor families, supporters and 1,000 transplant recipients gathered for four days of sport and celebrations.

Taking place in Nottingham for the first time, this year’s British Transplant Games was 'the largest' gathering of transplant recipients since the Games started almost five decades ago.

Across the weekend of August 4 and 5, the flagship event of charity Transplant Sport saw more than 25 sporting events take place in venues across Nottingham, with 2,011 competitive medals awarded, and 2,000 participants join the annual Donor Run – the highest number of sign-ups ever.

BTG Nottingham Team 2024. Image: Birmingham Adult Transplant Sport Team

The Donor Run is the only event open to everyone and is designed to thank donors and donor families for giving the ultimate gift of life. This year’s run took place in the 'beautiful' setting of Wollaton Hall.

Transplant Sport and Games organisers also worked in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant to develop the East Midlands Donor Card, designed to leave a legacy and a commitment to organ donation in the region as the Games move on.

Image: Birmingham Adult Transplant Sport Team

Martin Searle, Team Manager for Birmingham Adult Transplant Sport Team, said: “These Games show that Organ Donation works, as our 48 competitors wouldn’t be taking part in them otherwise. Our team continues to grow in numbers and thrive in the event as well, bringing home 41 Gold, 19 Silver and 11 Bronze medals.

"It was also encouraging to know that Liver transplant competitor Darren Dempsey retained the Trophy for the outright winner of the 5k Mini Marathon for the third consecutive year. One of our new competitors, Mandy Ambert who has received a Liver transplant won the scratch golf competition, being awarded the Mary Forder Memorial Trophy.

"We also retained the Ross Taylor Transplant Sport Trophy for the third consecutive year as the Best Overall Adult Team. I was also presented with the Peter Griffin Award”

Peter Griffin was an eminent transplant surgeon who was involved with Transplant Sport since the charity was founded in 1977. The Peter Griffin award was instituted in his memory to recognise someone each year who has made an outstanding contribution to support Transplant Sport or promoting organ donation in the UK.

Planning is now underway for Birmingham Adult Transplant Sport Team to attend the next Games, which will be held in Oxford in 2025. For more information on the British Transplant Games and how you can get involved, visit here.