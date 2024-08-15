Man charged with drugs offences after search in Birmingham

Mohammed Ali, 31, of Birmingham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis), possessing criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Staffordshire Police seized mobile phones and over £3,000 in cash following a search in Birmingham. The drugs and knuckle duster were found after a separate search at an address in the city.

Ali has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on Friday 6 September.