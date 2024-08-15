Man charged with drugs offences after search in Birmingham
A man has been charged with multiple drug offences after police found crack cocaine, cannabis, cash and a knuckle duster on him in Birmingham.
By Paul Jenkins
Mohammed Ali, 31, of Birmingham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis), possessing criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
Staffordshire Police seized mobile phones and over £3,000 in cash following a search in Birmingham. The drugs and knuckle duster were found after a separate search at an address in the city.
Ali has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on Friday 6 September.