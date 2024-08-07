Molineux and Villa Park rated among top UK stadiums

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The study, conducted by gaming company Betmaster, evaluated a number of factors to determine the UK's top stadiums globally – resulting in Villa Park coming in sixth place and Molineux Stadium coming in fifteenth.

The findings were based off seven factors:

Seating capacity: Making up 16 per cent of the score, the seating capacity reflects the total number of people the stadium can hold, signifying its size and the scale of events it can host.

TikTok video count average: Six per cent of the final score; the video count reflects the average number of videos tagged with the stadium's name on TikTok, representing how well it is trending and how popular it is with young people.

TikTok view count average: Making up three per cent of the final score, the average view count on TikTok gives insight into the stadium's reach and the level of engagement it receives.

Instagram hashtags: Making up six per cent of the score; the number of times the stadium was tagged on Instagram shows the extent that visitors to the stadium share their experiences online.

Tripadvisor rating: 26 per cent of the final score, the stadiums' ratings on Tripadvisor indicate visitor satisfaction and overall experience.

Tripadvisor number of reviews: 23 per cent of the final score, a higher number of reviews suggests more visitor interactions and public interest.

Average monthly search volume globally: Making up 19 per cent of the final score and using the Google Keyword Planner, this metric measures the global online popularity and the level of interest in each stadium.

Villa Park, home of Aston Villa and which has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor scored 69.39 – putting it in sixth place after Old Trafford (first place), Wembley Stadium (second place), and and Tottenham Hotspur stadium (third place).

Molineux Stadium, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored 42.97 putting it in fifteenth place between Nottingham Forest's City Ground (fourteenth place) and Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace (sixteenth place).