Video shows brazen thieves breaking into Birmingham bar as police investigate

The video footage posted to Instagram shows a brazen burglar entering AutoBrew, a pour your own drinks venue in the Custard Factory, Digbeth.

It shows someone in a hood walking behind the bar and carrying a small safe-like box to the window. They appear to pass the box through the window to an accomplice before clambering up on to the bar.

And it's not the first time the business has suffered a break in, Posting the video on Friday morning, a spokesman for the bar said: ""Break-in. Unfortunately, it's happened again guys. Once we assess the damage/loss and tidy the mess up, hopefully we'll be up and running by this evening. Will keep you updated if any changes."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are investigating a burglary at a business in Digbeth.

"Shortly before 6am on 2 August, a window was smashed and alcohol stolen from inside.

"Anyone who knows more information can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/726700/24."