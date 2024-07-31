Men charged with multiple thefts from vehicles in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mohammed Khan and Mohammed Haydar will appear at Birmingham Crown Court in August after being arrested earlier in the week in connection with multiple thefts which took place between January 1 and June 27.

Khan, 21, of Croxton Grove in Stechford, has been charged with 20 thefts, while Haydar, also 21, of Fernhurst Road in Alum Rock, has been been charged with four counts, with the pair appearing before Birmingham Magistrates Court and being remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on August 27.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged two men in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles after warrants were executed in Birmingham.

"Mohammed Khan and Mohammed Haydar, both aged 21, from Birmingham, were arrested earlier this week and taken into custody.

"Khan has been charged with 20 theft from motor vehicle offences while Haydar has been charged with four counts.

The offences allegedly took place between January 1 and June 27 this year.

"Both men appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday (Tues) where they were remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on August 27.

"We’ve been carrying out enquiries into car cannibalism where a number of vehicles have had car parts stolen.

"For advice on how to keep your car safe go to Preventing car and vehicle theft | Crime Prevention | West Midlands Police"