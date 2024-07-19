Police seeking key witness to crash that left pedestrian in hospital with serious head injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 32-year-old man was left critically injured in a collision with a car at around 11pm on Sunday, July 14.

He is believed to have been crossing at the junction between Gibson Road and Hamstead Road in Handsworth when he was struck by a Ford Focus turning on to Gibson Road.

The man is said to have suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old man, remained at the scene and is helping the police with their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit. said: "While this collision happened late at night, I know there were a number of people and cars in the area of the junction.

"I would appeal for anyone who hasn’t spoken to us to please get in touch. Please do not assume we already know the information you have.

"I would specifically ask that the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa who was in Gibson Road next to the collision to get in touch.

"I believe this person has key information that would assist us. I would emphasise that this driver is not involved in the collision and is a witness."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 4264 of July 14 or by emailing detectives direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.