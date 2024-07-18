Internal grievances to fire authority are down – report

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A report of the authority's scrutiny committee released this week shows nine new grievances were lodged by employees between January 1 and April 30 this year, a fall of nine from the previous figures between July and December 2023.

It comes after fire service bosses said they were liaising with police into the circumstances surrounding the death of a retired employee discovered at the Old Park Lane station in Oldbury in the early hours of Monday.

He was named as Ian Revell who had served for 26 years – at the time of his death he was working as a health and safety officer.