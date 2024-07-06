'Do you know this man?' Police appeal for help in assault case

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The assault happened outside West Heath Park in Oddingley Road, around 3.15pm on May 11, where the victim suffered facial injuries.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Police said: "Do you know who this is?

"We would like to speak with him following an assault outside West Heath Park in Oddingley Road, Northfield, Birmingham.

They say they are turning to the public to help identify this man after carrying out CCTV enquiries.

They add that they appreciate the image is not clear.

"If you can help, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 20/484612/24"