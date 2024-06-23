Trams not running on part of metro line due to overrunning engineering works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Metro said on social media at around 7.30am on Sunday that trams were not running between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village due to the works overrunning.

It also said that tram tickets would be accepted on bus services towards Birmingham city centre and on West Midlands Railway services.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Delayed start to service due to overrun engineering works.

"Trams are currently not running between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"Tickets accepted on NX West Midlands 74 and Birmingham city centre buses and on West Midlands Railway services."

An update at 10.35am said trams could run between Wolverhampton and West Bromwich Central, but that no service is expected between West Bromwich and Birmingham until this afternoon.