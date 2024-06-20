Steven Knight ready to welcome best local scriptwriting talent to training scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steven Knight has launched the new intensive scripted training scheme, which is aimed at anyone aged 18-years-old and over from Birmingham and the West Midlands with a passion for scripted content and a desire to pursue a career in television.

It has been launched by the Kudos Knight, the creative partnership between the multi-award-winning writer, director, executive producer and Create Central Champion, Steven Knight, and Banijay UK label, Kudos.

Kudos Knight was established in April 2022 with the ambition of creating a thriving scripted pipeline in the West Midlands and growing a skilled local work force, with This Town being the first project from the partnership to be filmed in the region, and this scheme marks the first major training investment.

Steven Knight said: “The leap into TV scripted television can seem daunting. It’s our job to show talented people that it’s not a leap in the dark and if you’re good enough there’s a real career to be had.

"This initiative is for all generations of West Midlanders who have a passion for storytelling.”

Those taking part in the training will have the opportunity to create work which follows on from This Town. Photo: Banijay Rights/Kudos,Robert Viglasky

The full time four-week scheme, for 12 selected trainees, will be delivered by BAFTA winning MAMA Youth in partnership with Birmingham Film Academy and will be located at Steven Knight’s Digbeth Loc. Studios and BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy.

The course will cover a range of key areas in scripted TV production, from basics including casting, location securing, set sourcing, working with talent, as well as working with sound, art, hair and make-up departments and other broader areas.

Martin Haines, Joint MD at Kudos, said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering this unique scheme, working alongside MAMA Youth, BFA and BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy, offering invaluable training opportunities for people who are looking to kick-start their careers in scripted television.

"Birmingham and The West Midlands are a key focus for us and our recent success with BBC One’s This Town is testament to the thriving creative sector in the region.”

Bob Clarke, CEO of MAMA Youth Project, said: "It is still very difficult for young people from under-represented communities to forge a career in television, especially scripted production and it is even harder for those outside of London.

"The wrap around support required to nurture new talent with challenges is so important and companies creating content cannot do this work on their own.

The training initiative will give trainees use of Digbeth Loc. Studios

"We are continually proud to see how our alumni have benefited from such support and their success in the industry is testament to our long-standing strategic partnerships.

"The team at MAMA Youth are really excited to work closely with the local community, BFA, BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy and Kudos Knight to extend this BAFTA winning model to Birmingham and West Midlands, giving young people an incredible opportunity."

To find out more and to apply before the deadline of 11.59pm on Monday, July 8.