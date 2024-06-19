Huge poster of Jude Bellingham hung at Bullring as Stourbridge-born star lights up Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former Birmingham City footballer scored England's first goal in their opening Euro 2024 match on Sunday. The poster – an advert for Adidas – was erected just hours later.

Bellingham's 13th-minute header was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the Three Lions over Serbia.

The black and white poster by Adidas as been hung at Birmingham's Bullring

The other part of the Adidas advert

The 20-year-old attended the Priory School in Edgbaston before starting his career at Birmingham City before moving to German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

He then moved to Real Madrid last summer, going on to finish his first season in Spain as the club's top scorer and with La Liga and Champions League winner's medals.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the Bullring posted: "Huge shoutout to our very own Jude Bellingham for scoring a crucial goal and securing the win for England last night! Keep making us proud, Jude!"

England's next group stage matches in the 2024 Euros will take place on Thursday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 25, against Denmark and Slovenia respectively.