The Marston’s pubs with fan zones for Euro 2024 – find out where they will be

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The zone at The Hollybush in Penn Road also has a 55 inch screen, surround sound PA, seating and an outdoor bar.

Places at the fan zone are first-come-first serve, but customers can also secure a spot inside the pub by nearby TVs via hollybushpenn.co.uk/euros

It is one of a number of Wolverhampton-based group Marston’s pubs that will have designated Carling Fan Zones for fans to cheer on England throughout the tournament.

The British Oak in Stallgs Lane, Kingswinford, has installed a new 75 inch outdoor screen as has the Coracle Inn, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, along with an outdoor bar.

The Royal Oak, Tettenhall Wood will have multiple outdoor TVs and an outdoor bar.

The Hollybush's outdoor fans zone

The Woodman, Saltwells Road, Netherton has an indoor fan zone takeover by Carling.

Other Marston's pubs where fans can reserve a spot for the action via their websites include: