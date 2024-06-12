The Marston’s pubs with fan zones for Euro 2024 – find out where they will be
An outdoor fan zone with a 75 inch anti-glare television screen has been created at a Penn pub for Euro 2024.
The zone at The Hollybush in Penn Road also has a 55 inch screen, surround sound PA, seating and an outdoor bar.
Places at the fan zone are first-come-first serve, but customers can also secure a spot inside the pub by nearby TVs via hollybushpenn.co.uk/euros
It is one of a number of Wolverhampton-based group Marston’s pubs that will have designated Carling Fan Zones for fans to cheer on England throughout the tournament.
The British Oak in Stallgs Lane, Kingswinford, has installed a new 75 inch outdoor screen as has the Coracle Inn, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, along with an outdoor bar.
The Royal Oak, Tettenhall Wood will have multiple outdoor TVs and an outdoor bar.
The Woodman, Saltwells Road, Netherton has an indoor fan zone takeover by Carling.
Other Marston's pubs where fans can reserve a spot for the action via their websites include:
Albrighton: Old Bush Inn, High Street.
Bilston: Bankfield Inn, Bankfield Road.
Bridgnorth: Crown, High Street.
Brierley Hill: Tenth Lock, Delph Road.
Cannock area: Trafalgar, Littleworth Road, Hednesford; Samson Blewitt, Rosehill, Hednesford and Chase, Hagley Road, Rugeley.
Kingswinford area: Swan, Stream Road and Horse and Jockey, High Street, Wall Heath.
Kidderminster: Viaduct Tavern and Railway Bell, Comberton Hill.
Oswestry: Cross Foxes, Gobowen.
Shrewsbury: Beeches, Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill. Boars Head, Belle Vue Road; Bulls Head, Castle Gates; Peacock Inn, Wenlock Road; Inn on the Green, Bank Farm Road and Hop and Friar, St Juliens Friars.
Stafford: Holmcroft, Holmcroft Road.
Stourbridge area: Station Inn, Hagley; The Fox, Green Lane, Lye and Cross, Oldswinford.
Stourport: Astley Cross Inn, Areley Common; Brinton Arms, Bewdley Road; Rising Sun Inn, Lombard Street and Kings Arms, Redhouse Road.
Telford: Three Crowns, Dawley; Albion Inn, St Georges; Barley Mow, Court Street, Madeley and Queens Head, King Street, Dawley.
Tipton: Old Bush, Factory Road and Gospel Oak, Bilston Road.
Walsall: Queens, Norton Road, Pelsall.
Wheaton Aston: Hartley Arms, Long Street and Coach and Horses, Long Street.
Whitchurch: Old Eagles, Watergate Street.
Willenhall: Crown Inn, Cheapside.
Wolverhampton: Castle Inn, Wednesfield; Merry Boys Inn, Moseley Village; Claregate, Codsall Road; Gunmakers Arms, Bradmore; Golden Lion, Cannock Road and Dog and Partridge, High Street, Wednesfield.