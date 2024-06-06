New student residence unveiled in Birmingham

The £24 million project from developer Alumno was funded by Who Hup Holdings and built by GMI Construction Group.

It has transformed a former BT brownfield site on Dogpool Lane in Stirchley to accommodate the increasing number of students from local universities, including Birmingham’s School of Dentistry.

David Campbell, Alumno Managing Director said: “It is wonderful to see this dynamic building come to life and provide accommodation for Birmingham’s expanding student population. Working with the local authority and community was integral to the buildings’ success and it has re-energised the overlooked site to offer a unique student experience and enhance this vibrant university town.”

Alumno, established in 2006, partners with universities, colleges and other stakeholders to provide high quality living space for more than 7,000 students to date across the UK, including in Birmingham.