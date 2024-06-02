Our holiday town B&B was so bad we only stayed 10 minutes - it ruined our break

Fay Lloyd, 44, from Birmingham, labelled Blackpool's Pine Lodge Hotel “disgusting” after she went there with her family on Friday May 17.

She cited a list of issues to the Blackpool Gazette, such as an un-vacuumed carpet, mouldy wallpaper, a TV and lamp which didn’t work but, worst of all, blood on the bed sheets.

Fay and her partner had travelled up from the Midlands to join her daughter and granddaughter at the Haven Cala Gran Holiday Park in Fleetwood, and had decided to book one night in Blackpool at the end of their stay.

Using Booking.com, she found the Pine Lodge and thought it would be the perfect spot to end the holiday.

It was centrally located, close to many key amenities, and did have some decent reviews. It was also very reasonably priced.

Fay Lloyd

She said: “I was looking forward to seeing Blackpool, I hadn’t been there for a long time.