Bridge over M42 hit by traffic nearly 20 times in 10 years 'could be demolished'

The bridge over the M42 was hit by a lorry earlier this week and has been struck almost 20 times in the last 10 years, National Highways West Midlands said, often meaning lengthy closures and disruption.

The latest incident has seen two lanes of the four-lane motorway closed after a lorry collided with the edge beam of the bridge between Junctions 7 and 6 of the M42.

The fallout included 10 miles of congestion on Wednesday morning with lanes shut so engineers could repair the damage, leading to over an hour of delays for morning commuters.