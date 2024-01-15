Delay warning for M42 drivers after lorry hits bridge

National Highways West Midlands put out a message on social media informing people heading south on the M42 between junctions 7 and 6, for the M42 and Birmingham Airport respectively, that two lanes were closed to allow for safety critical repairs.

The repairs followed an earlier incident where a lorry struck a bridge between the two junctions, leading to 40-minute delays.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Following a collision in which a lorry has struck a bridge, lanes one and two of four are closed on the M42 south junction 7 (M6) and junction 6 (Birmingham International Airport) to allow specialist engineers to carry out safety critical repairs.

"Please allow extra time for your journey due to 40-minute delays."