Motorists facing 10 miles of congestion due to damaged M42 bridge

The statement comes as commuters on Wednesday experienced heavy delays to their regular route between the M42 Junction 7 and Junction 6, while specialist engineers carry out essential works.

The delays, started when lanes one and two (of four lanes) were forced to close due to a lorry colliding with the bridge, leading to around 10 miles worth of congestion and over an hour delay.

National Highways West Midlands announced the issues on X, they said: "Lanes 1 and 2 of (4) remain closed on the M42 south J7 (M6) J6 to allow specialist engineers to carry out safety critical repairs following a collision in which a lorry has struck a bridge.

"At present, there is no estimated completion date."

The essential works have led to around 60 minutes of delays and 10 miles of congestion, with the lane closures set to remain in place while the works continue.

National Highways West Midlands continued: "There are long delays on approach to the lane 1 and 2 closure on the M42 southbound between J7 (M6) and J6 (bhx_official).

"Please be aware, the lane closures will remain in place due to the safety critical repairs that are needed. Approx. 10 miles of congestion.)"

National Highways has been approached for comment.