Adults-only hotel chain expands with two new landmark sites with one nearby

Forest of Arden Country Club

They are The Forest of Arden Country Club at Maxstoke Lane, Meriden, near Birmingham and Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, near Edinburgh.

The Forest of Arden is a four-star golf hotel set in more than 10,000 acres of woodlands and has 214 bedrooms, multiple lounges and bars, two golf courses including a championship course, tennis courts, a leisure club and conference facilities

Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club is an attractive Grade A manor house set in over 1,000 acre.

Bourne Leisure, owned by Blackstone-managed funds, has committed more than £100 million in the acquisition and redevelopment of the two properties in what will be an extensive refurbishment programme ahead of their reopening as Warner Leisure branded hotels. Since acquiring Bourne Leisure in 2021, which includes the UK’s leading holiday park provider, Haven, Blackstone has invested more than £450m across its holiday parks and hotels.

Warner Leisure Hotels offers short breaks with spas and live music. Hotels include the recently refurbished Heythrop Park, in the Cotswolds, which opened in September 2022, Studley Castle in Warwickshire, and the recently acquired Runnymede on Thames in Greater London, which is set to reopen in Summer 2024.

The latest acquisitions take Warner Leisure Hotels’ total portfolio to 18, with more than 4,000 rooms.