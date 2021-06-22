Five serious e-scooter injuries

An example of e-scooters being dangerously parked according to Sarah Gayton of the National Federation of the Blind of the UK. Photo: Sarah Gayton

Sarah Gayton, street access campaigns coordinator for the National Federation of the Blind of the UK, has asked anyone “thinking of riding or buying one to think again”.

An email from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to Ms Gayton, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said there had been one serious injury recorded for around every 55,000 rides undertaken in Birmingham.

E-scooter provider Voi was appointed partner for the West Midlands trials by TfWM, part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), in September last year.

The trial in Birmingham initially covered the city centre but was expanded to the north and south west in December, while trials are also taking place in Coventry and West Bromwich.

While the trial makes the technology available to users legally, it is still illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.

News of the serious injuries comes after the death of Shakur Pinnock, 20, following an accident involving a car and a private e-scooter in which his partner Chante Hoosang, 19, was seriously injured.

The email from Mr Street dated May 18 states: “To date, over a quarter of a million individual rides have been undertaken in Birmingham with over 500,000 km ridden.

“During this period five incidents resulting in serious injury (defined by the DfT as any injury that results in an individual requiring professional medical attention) have been recorded.

“Only one incident involved injury to a third party, non-rider (a pedestrian who was struck by a scooter in late April).

“Again, whilst this is regrettable and clearly not to be dismissed, it is necessary to consider accident and injury rates in the context of the overall ridership figures.

“In Birmingham, the data recorded to date indicates that one incident involving serious injury is recorded for every c.55,000 rides undertaken.

“Drawing clear conclusions from a comparison with alternative modes of transport is extremely difficult due to differences in the way that different datasets are recorded and reported.

“Perhaps the most reasonable direct comparison can be made with incident and injury rates associated with cycling however this isn’t straightforward with the data available.”

The email adds there had been no emergency hospital admissions involving Voi e-scooters in the West Midlands though there were four incidents involving Voi scooters elsewhere in the UK.

Ms Gayton said: “These serious injuries are just the tip of the iceberg, with both young and older people sustaining life threatening injuries using private and rentable e-scooters [elsewhere in the UK] this week.

“[…] There is something inherently dangerous with the e-scooters and it is time to call an end to them before any further loss of life or serious injuries occur.

“It is easy to close the rentable ones down, they just need to be switched off and never turned back on again.

“For the privately owned ones, the law which makes them illegal to use on the highway should remain in place and not changed.

“What should change, is the legal loophole that allows private companies to sell them should be urgently closed.

“Companies selling them must understand that they are being used on the public highway which is illegal in the UK and their ability to sell these to the public should curtailed.

“I would urge anybody that is concerned about e-scooters being used on the streets, either private or rentable ones to contact their MP and demand the rentable e-scooters trials are halted, private e-scooters are not legalised and the legal loophole that allows shops to sell them is closed.

“If they are allowed to continue people’s live will be shattered and families lives torn apart with grief from losing loved ones from simply using an e-scooter.

“I would urge anybody who is thinking of riding or buying one to think again please.”

A spokesman for Transport for West Midlands said: “As with any form of road transport, there have regretfully been a very small number of injuries within Birmingham’s e-scooter trial zone.

“This number is minimal compared to the more than 400,000 rides taken since the trial started, but nonetheless TfWM in partnership with Voi and Birmingham City Council takes safety extremely seriously.

“Any incidents reported are considered as part of an ongoing evaluation to see what more can be done to improve safety.

“This has been ongoing throughout the trial, with the scheme routinely modified to deal with issues as they have arisen throughout.

“The vast majority of people using e-scooters ride responsibly and within the guidelines set out by the operator Voi.”