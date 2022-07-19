Work starts on monument to honour Dudley's pandemic heroes

Work has started on Dudley's Covid Monument, the Russell's Hall Rainbow. Pictured: Jim Wright, Adam Hunaban and Mike Melly from Sanctuary Housing, with Stephen Puccio and Mike Collins from Doocey Groundwork and Councillor Kieran Casey

Dudley's Covid statue – dubbed the Russells Hall Rainbow – is taking shape after foundations were put in on land at the borough's main hospital.

The project was launched at the height of the pandemic as a permanent reminder of those who were lost, as well as the work of the NHS and care providers, key workers, public health officials and volunteers.

Initial works on the statue have been undertaken by social housing and care provider Sanctuary and Doocey Groundworks.

Councillor Keiran Casey, who started the project, said: "This is a key moment for the project and it’s fantastic to see the foundations being started so local people and those who have supported us can see that this monument is taking shape.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone that has been involved in this to date, particularly all the people and organisations that have donated and now to Sanctuary and Doocey for helping us with the works needed on the foundations.

"The support we have received has been tremendous and it wouldn’t have been possible to get to this stage without everyone that has been involved, so I am truly grateful.

"We really do owe more than words can say to those who were on the frontline in the fight against Covid, those who were at risk everyday just doing their jobs, whether this be in hospital wards, pharmacies and community volunteers who were supporting residents with food packages, to those who comforted residents in some of the darkest hours imaginable and workers who ensured supermarket shelves were stacked, to mention just a few."

Jim Wright, Sanctuary’s contract manager, added: "We are delighted to be supporting this project to create a lasting tribute to those who served the community so selflessly during the pandemic, and to those who sadly lost their lives.