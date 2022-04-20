NHS singers tune up for competition

The RWT Singers pictured before a concert prior to Covid-19, with Choir Director Martin Trotman kneeling

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Staff Choir, The RWT Singers, has qualified for the semi-finals of the Midlands Choir of the Year competition.

The RWT Singers is one of 16 choirs appearing on Sunday, May 22 at The Hub, St Mary’s Church in Lichfield, bidding to reach the finals.

For the semi-final, each group has to sing at least two songs in six minutes led by their choir director Martin Trotman.

The RWT Singers will perform Pink’s What About Us, Hold Back the River by James Bay, and True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.

Hold Back the River is the choir’s acapella number.

The choir reached the semi-finals in 2020 but the competition was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The group have re-entered and again reached the semi-finals with new songs.

Should they reach the finals on Sunday, July 10 at Lichfield Cathedral, members will have to sing before the judges for 10 minutes.

Jayne Harper, choir organiser, is one of the six founder members of The RWT Singers from when it started in October 2016, following an idea from then chief nurse, Cheryl Etches.

A retired patient access manager who worked for the trust for 43 years, Jayne, from Moseley Green, Wolverhampton, said: “We’re all excited but a bit nervous. Rehearsals have gone really well and with Martin’s expert guidance, we would love to get through to the finals.

“We had to submit three songs to get through. Just to be accepted into the competition is great and to get through is fantastic.”

An inclusive group, the 22-strong RWT Singers has nurses, a doctor, a clinical scientist, a physiotherapist, a nursing tutor, procurement and governance staff, patient access staff and volunteers among its members.

But the friendly group is always on the lookout for new members, who enjoy songs from Earth, Wind & Fire, Queen, Bob Marley, Diana Ross, Wilson Phillips, Rihanna, Rag’n’Bone Man, Coldplay and Stormzy, to name a few artists.

Rehearsals take place every Thursday, usually in the Wolverhampton Medical Institute (WMI) in Room 8 from 5pm-6pm, accompanied by piano, but the group has temporarily relocated to a marquee between the Eye Infirmary and Outpatients on the west side of New Cross Hospital. Sessions costs £4 each.

“We welcome anyone and everyone,” added Jayne.

“The only criteria is that you’re a staff member or former staff member.

“It’s so relaxing and you lose yourself. When we perform a concert or go round the wards it’s so rewarding.”

Before lockdown, the group sang in Wolverhampton city centre on Armed Forces Day, in Sainsbury’s, a baby memorial service, staff carol service, summer and Christmas concerts and on many wards within the Trust, including the dementia and paediatric wards.

“When we sang to patients with dementia, one wife turned to me and said it was the first time she’d seen her husband smile in 18 months. His face lit up and she was thrilled,” added Jayne.

The group is supported by the RWT Charity but hasn’t been able to raise funds for two years due to Covid-19.

“It’s such a boost to be together and singing in front of people after lockdown. Staff need to know there’s a choir in the trust and come and join us,” said Jayne.

The RWT Singers is also hosting its summer concert, where members hope to sing around 20 songs, on Sunday, June 26, at 3pm, at The Pavilions, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton.

Admission is £5.