'It's devastating – I couldn't stop crying': Wolverhampton residents devastated at loss of One Directions' Liam Payne

The 31-year-old Wolverhampton-born icon was pronounced dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, having fallen from a third-floor balcony.

The young singer shot to fame as a member of the 2010 boy band, One Direction, a group that many young adults say defined their generation, with many fans calling themselves 'Directioners'.

A flood of tributes have since come in from all over the music world, with millions of fans sharing their sadness and shock at the sudden death of the pop icon.

Codi Langley, from Wolverhampton, said that he was shocked at the news of the singers passing

Talking in Wolverhampton city centre, Codi Langley, 16, said: "I was shocked. I saw the video on the internet. He still had such a promising career ahead of him and it was confusing what all the media was saying.

"I knew a lot of people that were quite affected by it. I was just sitting there when I got the notification that he died. I hope that wherever he is now, that he is in a better place."

Some residents found the news of his death hard to accept, with many saying they thought it 'was fake news'.

Olivia Flack said that she was devastated by the sad death

Olivia Flack, of Wolverhampton, said: "I'm absolutely gutted. All the girls at work cried about it. One Direction was such a big part of my childhood, a 10-year-old would be absolutely heartbroken.

"I saw it on TikTok and I thought 'no way', but then I looked on Google and it was real, I couldn't believe it. It's horrible, but it's nice to see so many people coming out to share their love for him."

Being born in the area, the singer was a regular face around Wolverhampton, with many people taking to social media to share their love, admiration and respect for the icon.

Jess Hillman said that it's nice that so many people are sharing their love for the singer

Jess Hillman, a One Direction super-fan from Wolverhampton, said: "It was shocking, I really couldn't believe it. He's from around here too, when it's so close to home it really hits hard.

"I'm only 30, there is a whole generation that was defined by their music. Hopefully, One Direction will come together for a bit of a tribute, but it's nice to know there is a lot of love being shown for him."