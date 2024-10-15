Predicted 16,000 children living in poverty across Walsall this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Part of this grant has been ring-fenced for the predicted 16,000 children living in poverty across the borough.

Of the grant, a total of £50,000 will fund two debt advisors to offer residents financial advice, and £25,000 will be used to provide support to care leavers.

The council will allocate £200,000 community groups which will support around 1800 households, and £300,000 has been set aside to support residents of pension age with low income.

The move comes as the government announced the annual tax-free payment to cover heating bills would be scrapped this winter.

In addition, £150,000 of the fund will go towards running community shops across the borough to help struggling families with the cost of living. Community shops offer groceries and everyday items at greatly reduced prices.

This cycle of the Household Support Fund is set to finish in April 2025. It’s the sixth round of funding, the last one covered the period of April to September this year.

During that time, the parents of over 15,000 children received direct financial support.

Councillor Amandeep Garcha, Walsall Council's portfolio holder for resident access and housing support, said: “Tackling poverty and helping those most in need is vital and I really welcome the extension of the Household Support Fund. Our council is committed to supporting residents in need, and no-one should suffer in silence.

“As a council, we can continue to provide the much-needed support to the most vulnerable Walsall residents who are struggling with day-to-day living costs. With the rise in cost of living, it’s more important than ever that residents have the support that they need.

“If you or anyone you know may benefit from this fund, please do reach out to us, we are here to help.”