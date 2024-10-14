Specialist Wolverhampton cancer service celebrates anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Acute Oncology Service (AOS) has brought together disciplines from Oncology, Haematology, Urgent and Emergency Care, Acute Medicine and Palliative Care – providing a united, patient-centred service.

AOSs were commissioned across the UK in 2008 to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care for patients attending hospital with cancer-related concerns – ensuring they are seen within 24 hours on arrival.

Dr Talha Hafeez, Consultant Medical Oncologist for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, (RWT), said: "The development of AOSs has revolutionised cancer care, enabling timely interventions and significantly improving patient outcomes, particularly in managing oncological emergencies.”

The Acute Oncology Service (AOS) team. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

This week the team has been wearing T-shirts to raise awareness about the service around the Trust and there has been a display board with quotes from patients and staff detailing what the Acute Oncology Services have meant to oncology care in the last 15 years.

Recent feedback from a patient, who wished to remind anonymous, stated: “I feel very reassured by the care, time, support and information I have been given by the AOS team during this admission. When I think back to my previous experience having chemotherapy 18 years earlier, the acute oncology service did not exist at that time and neither did this level of support, which made my journey a much lonelier one when compared to today. I am extremely grateful for time that was given to me.”

Prabhjot Kaur, Healthcare Assistant, said: “I have worked with the team for the last three years within Deanesly Centre and the AOS team sees a lot of patients with daily challenges.

“My mother suffered from breast cancer and l called the team many times for help that we needed for her.

“We worried about where she would go in an emergency and l think developing an AOS team is not just help for the patients but also for their families.

“Knowing they were involved in her care l was relaxed when l did call, and mum was sent to ED. She got her acute care without waiting in the waiting area and l believe this was possible because of the AOS team.

“Thank you so much for looking after all the patients and my mum. I feel proud to be part of the Deanesly Team. “

Kerry Lakin, Lung Cancer Advanced Nurse Practitioner, said working with the AOS team ensures patients are being seen in the right place at the right time.

She added: “It is a fantastic service for patients as they are reviewed as soon as they arrive into hospital. They see a friendly face and a treatment plan put in place at the right time, right place.

“This means that specific teams are informed of a patient’s admission to hospital and treatment plans are started. We have really valued this service for our patients.”