TV star 'Lip King' Jordan James Parke seen emerging from his home in Dudley
TV star 'Lip King' Jordan James Parke was seen today emerging from his home amid the Alice Webb bum lift investigation.
Jordan James Parke, 32, has been arrested and bailed over the death of Alice Webb, 34, who apparently fell ill at a clinic he runs.
The mother-of-five died after having a non-surgical BBL procedure - said to have taken place at The Studio 23 clinic in Gloucester.
The clinic is run by Parke dubbed the 'British Lip King'.
Mr Parke, who describes himself on social media as 'The Plastic Surgery Advocate' is not a qualified surgeon.
The Kim Kardashian fanatic appeared on US reality TV series Botched in 2015.
He was seen today emerging from his home in Dudley in the West Midlands.
On Thursday he confirmed to reporters he had been arrested and bailed.
Alice died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling unwell.
Two people have been arrested after her death which followed a "cosmetic procedure".