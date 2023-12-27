Artwork to be unveiled outside Smethwick 'super hospital' has personal meaning for sculptor

But thanks to life-saving surgery by Dr Leong Lee, and care from the critical care team, his father is fighting fit today.

As a thank you to medics Jacob, who is known for his iconic Commonwealth Games model of a bladed athlete, decided to create a unique sculpture called ‘Hope’ to honour the healthcare heroes who saved his father's life.

Jacob Chandler's sculpture One Giant Leap for Humankind at New Street Station's Eastern Plaza. Photo: Stacey Barnfield

The artwork will sit at the entrance of the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, currently under construction in Smethwick, which is due to open next year.