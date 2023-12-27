Artwork to be unveiled outside Smethwick 'super hospital' has personal meaning for sculptor
When Telford sculptor Jacob Chandler's father was admitted to Birmingham's City Hospital during the pandemic for a heart attack, he was terrified that he wouldn't survive.
But thanks to life-saving surgery by Dr Leong Lee, and care from the critical care team, his father is fighting fit today.
As a thank you to medics Jacob, who is known for his iconic Commonwealth Games model of a bladed athlete, decided to create a unique sculpture called ‘Hope’ to honour the healthcare heroes who saved his father's life.
The artwork will sit at the entrance of the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, currently under construction in Smethwick, which is due to open next year.