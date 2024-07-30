Watersports club member tried to help tragic teen at reservoir after hearing 'cries for help'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thorns Collegiate Academy pupil Tyrese Johnson got into difficulties in Lodge Farm Reservoir, Netherton, on July 23.

An overnight search ensued, with police divers and specialist search team joining the effort to find him. Sadly, his body was recovered at about 11.30am the following day.

Tyrese Johnson

A member of the Dudley Water Ski, Wakeboard and SUP (stand up paddle board) Club was paddleboarding at the time of the incident when they heard "cries for help" and responded "within minutes".

A statement from the club read: "We can confirm that a member of Dudley Water Ski Wakeboard & Sup club was Paddleboarding on the Reservoir at the time of the incident and having heard the cries for help, was over within minutes to support rescue efforts.

"Members of Dudley Nautilus diving club also joined rescue teams in the search.The clubhouse was left open overnight on Tuesday (July 23) and left in the hands of all of the rescue teams.

"The facilities remained closed for the rest of the working week and were partially reopened on Saturday."

Dozens of tributes were left at Netherton Reservoir in the days following the teen's death

The club also passed on its "most sincere sympathies" to Mr Johnson's family for their "devastating loss".

Calls have now been made for improved safety measures at the reservoir, with an online petition launched by one of the youngster's friends.

The popular water spot is owned by Dudley Council but leased to the Dudley Watersports Centre, which is based at the site.

The petition, on change.org, was set up on Sunday and had racked up more than 535 signatures as of Monday evening.

Mr Johnson was described by his family in a touching tribute as a "kind, loving young man" and said to be "irreplaceable".