MP makes demand of NHS bosses after 'shock' sudden closure of Rowley Regis surgery

West Bromwich MP Sarah Coombes made the comments after patients were given one day's notice about the closure of Hawes Lane GP Surgery on Friday and were informed forthcoming appointments would be held 1.5 miles away in Oldbury.

The Labour MP met with Black Country NHS chiefs in the aftermath of the sudden closure to inform them about the distress of the 4,000 patients, who will not get to choose which of three medical centres they will be transferred to.

The MP said: "I held an urgent meeting with the Chief Medical Officer of the Black Country NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB)and the Medical Director for Primary Care in the Black Country.

"I made clear the shock and distress of the community at the sudden closure of this GP practice due to bankruptcy. There is a lot of fear that this will make it even more difficult to get a GP appointment locally.