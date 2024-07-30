Former Goodyear workers donate £3.4m to charities and good causes as fund winds down

The kind-hearted former Goodyear employees, whose donations to support patients at Wolverhampton's New Cross and West Park Hospitals total almost £500,000, have ended an impressive run with their final handover.

Thanks to the efforts of members of the 5/344 Branch of the Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund, anaesthetic machines have been bought for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) theatres, wheelchair accessible exercise bikes are available, and rooms have been transformed for young cancer patients.

Members of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund have donated £6,340.50

The fund also donated £50,150 for machines to help skin cancer patients in the Black Country.

These are just a few of the things the group has done over the last seven years, ending with them visiting New Cross Hospital last Friday to make their final donation before the fund is wound down.

The fund's total spend – including across Birmingham - is more than £3.4 million.

The Goodyear final fund.

Chair and trustee for Goodyear Cyril Barrett joined supporters to see an ECG machine for paediatric patients handed over on the children's ward at New Cross.

Motivated by a 'passion for the NHS' and a 'desire to leave a meaningful legacy', Cyril says he was proud of everything the fund had achieved.

"Over the years we've been able to see for ourselves just how vital equipment donations are or how much of a difference our fundraising efforts have made to patients of all ages," he said.

"We have raised just shy of £650,000 for worthy causes across the Black Country since 2016 and the lion’s share has come here to Wolverhampton’s hospitals. We believe passionately in the NHS and are proud to have supported Wolverhampton to the tune of almost £500,000.

“We have been part of a special presentation today to mark our final donation as the fund is wound down and it has been fantastic to get people together and reflect on everything we’ve been able to achieve.”

Gwen Nuttall, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive at RWT, said: “To hear that almost £500,000 in total has been so kindly donated to our hospitals and services is phenomenal, although there don’t seem adequate words to describe just how fantastic this gesture is.

“Cyril has spoken a lot about a love for the NHS and the desire of members to leave a legacy now the fund is coming to an end. Rest assured – what you have done over the years has absolutely provided a legacy. A legacy that shows the very best of our communities and gives us all an example of what true dedication looks like.

“On behalf of everyone whose care and treatment has been improved as a direct result of your thoughtfulness, thank you.”

The final donation of the ECG machine means children and young people will not have to leave the paediatric unit and go to the Heart and Lung Centre at New Cross Hospital as the equipment will be on hand.

Amie Rogers, fundraising and lead digital engagement officer, added: “This fundraising effort has been phenomenal and members can rest assured that they have helped patients today as well as helping so many future generations.”

Cyril added his thanks to trustees Mark Jenkins, Paul Baugh , Roy Dudley and Barrie Malia for their help and support over the years.