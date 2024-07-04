Black Country charity fundraisers stepping out in aid of young patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Project organiser Dan Noon, of Wednesbury, along with mates Elliot Jones, Abida Tasnin, Phillipa Long and Elanor Neale, will be setting off from Black Lake tram stop in West Bromwich to Birmingham city centre on Sunday.

They have so far raised £700 in an online appeal in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities which provides free accommodation to families with children having treatment in hospital.

The 30-year-old, who works as a customer services assistant at Birmingham New Street Railway Station is autistic and has Asperger’s Syndrome, says: "I'll be doing a charity walk with a group of friends in aid of Ronald McDonald House.

"We'll be will be trekking for 12-miles following a footpath to Albion Road near The Hawthorns ground to the Birmingham Canal towpath at Smethwick Junction, towards to the city centre on Sunday.(7)

"We are ready and rearing to go. I'm looking forward to it and I've done lots of practise walks to prepare."

The group will be setting off from Black Lake at 9.30am and hope to arrive at their destination at 1pm.

To donate see webpage justgiving.com/page/dan-noon-1713441243875