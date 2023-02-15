Budding artists have the chance to produce mini magazine for hospital patients and visitors

Alexandra Hatfield at one of her workshops

Weekly workshops at Wolverhampton Art Gallery are starting on February 28 and continue into March on Tuesday 7, 14 and 21, from 9am until noon.

No prior skills are needed, and participants don’t need to bring any materials.

The course, funded by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Charity, aims to improve people’s wellbeing by offering the opportunity to connect with others and practice creative mindfulness.

Through the sessions, participants will learn new skills and produce their own artwork which they can keep and give as gifts.

The four workshops will feature different mediums such as painting and printmaking, and produce art which can be brought together into a zine, or mini-magazine.

Elinor Cole, arts and heritage co-ordinator at the RWT Charity, said: “Zines are a brilliant way to boost mood and create connection.

"These workshops offer people an exciting opportunity to try their hand at something new, and we can’t wait to see all the wonderful art that is produced.

“We’re really looking forward to re-introducing arts activity that will benefit the community, as well as those visiting or being treated at New Cross.”

Each workshop will be led by a different local artist or arts group.

These include Alexandra Hatfield, from Cannock-based Saredon Studios, and Alex Vann and Gary O'Dowd from Real Arts Workshops.

As well as keeping their finished pieces, participants will receive three printed copies of their zine to gift to friends or family.

Printed canvasses of several artworks created during the workshops will be displayed at New Cross Hospital.

Copies of the zines will be distributed around the hospital in waiting rooms and wards, to boost wellbeing among patients, visitors, and staff.

There are 12 places available, on a first-come-first-served basis.

People can book or get further information by emailing rwh-tr.fundraisingteam@nhs.net.