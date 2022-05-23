Dudley recruiting family support volunteers

Ruth Buttery with Noah Humphriss, Archie French and Peyton Bryan

Dudley Council is working with Safe Families, an independent charity, to provide activities, group sessions and support for families.

Volunteers will be able to work alongside staff at the centres, taking part in sessions, events and activities, while offering friendship and support to centre users as part as of the borough's Child Friendly Dudley movement.

They will be providing parent and toddler support, lending a hand at toddler play sessions, encouraging parents to attend at support groups, helping parents to access medical visits and giving a listening ear.

Training is also being provided for volunteer.

Dudley's children's chief Councillor Ruth Buttery said: "We are so proud of the Child Friendly Dudley initiative, which is having a wide-ranging and positive impact in our communities.

"A key part of building a borough where all our children can grow, thrive and learn is providing community-based support to our families.

"Family centres are a lifeline to many people who look after children and by volunteering at the centres residents can boost their own confidence and wellbeing while learning invaluable skills."

Experience is not required but all volunteers must be aged 18 and above and will be subject to safeguarding checks.