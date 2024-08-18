Cause of fish deaths in popular city centre pool revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An investigation was launched after anglers reported seeing dead fish in Stowe Pool in Lichfield.

Working in partnership with Lichfield District Council, experts from the Environment Agency identified the parasite Gyrodactylus sprostonae as the main cause of the deaths.

It is believed that the illegal introduction of fish into the water may have contributed to the spread of the pest.

Although there is no cure, it is hoped that the fish in Stowe Pool may develop resistance and adapt to the infestation.

A spokesman for the council said there was no reason to believe that the current water conditions present an increased risk to residents or their pets.

However, visitors are advised to refrain from drinking from the pool, or allowing their pets to do so.

Cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, Councillor Phil Whitehouse, said: “The death of fish in Stowe Pool has been distressing so I’d like to thank the parks team and the Environment Agency for their work in identifying the cause.

“I now hope anglers will support us in helping the pool’s fish population to recover.”

He said to support the recovery of the local fish population, the council parks team was exploring ways to improve the pool's habitat.

In the meantime, anglers were being asked to refrain from fishing in the pool for the time being.

Councillor Whitehouse said no fish must be introduced to Stowe Pool or any other body of water in the area, without permission of the council.

The incident is thought to be unconnected to the chemical leakage into the Walsall canal system earlier this week, which has also poisoned wildlife.