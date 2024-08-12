Rumbles of thunder as the Black Country prepares for another hot and humid day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Flashes of lightning were also spotted in Wolverhampton as dark clouds formed in the skies.

Despite the threat of storm, it is certainly still shorts and t-shirt weather as the Met Office has predicted another hot day across the region.

Humidity levels are also expected to climb, with highs of 67 per cent in Wolverhampton.

Weather experts have predicted that temperatures will reach 28 degrees in the city today, with 1pm to 2pm said to be the hottest part of the day.

There is a high chance of rain between 10am and 11am, though this is expected to turn into sunshine as the day goes on.

Elsewhere in the country, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been given spanning from Scotland to Leeds, which means a chance of flooding and lightning strikes.